Finally again victorious, Roadrunners to wrap up season's first half against AHL-best Coachella Valley

As the Tucson Roadrunners wrapped up their come-from-behind, 4-3 shootout victory on the road Saturday night against the Bakersfield Condors, the on-ice celebration after goaltender Ivan Prosvetov’s final save seemed to linger a bit before the Roadrunners finally shuffled their way into the tunnel inside Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena.

We’ll forgive the Roadrunners if they wanted to savor this one, even for just another few seconds.

“It was such a relief for sure,” Tucson alternate captain Michael Carcone told the Star on Sunday after tallying an assist in regulation Saturday while also depositing the would-be deciding goal in the shootout. “I think we all know we were pretty close the last couple games. We were in it and just couldn’t pull through, so we didn’t want to let that opportunity slide away from us.”

It had been 24 days since Tucson’s players felt the joy of victory. Sure, the American Hockey League’s weeklong holiday break was part of that, but Saturday’s win staved off a dubious precedent. A loss would have made this year’s team the first in Roadrunners’ history to drop eight straight games; their seven-game skid matched an equally rough run from last season’s team.

For the Roadrunners make it two straight Monday when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in California’s Palm Desert region at 4 p.m., they will have to quickly put that tough spell in the rear-view mirror as the second half of the 2022-23 AHL season gets underway later this week.

Monday • Who: Roadrunners (15-16-4-0) at Coachella Valley Firebirds (24-6-3-1) • When: 4 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

Monday’s matchup with the Firebirds marks game 36 of the Roadrunners’ expanded 72-game schedule. It’s the midpoint of what is to be the longest regular season in team history after the league elected to push the Pacific Division schedule from 68 games to 72 heading into this season.

While the hardly long-forgotten losing streak is clearly the lowest point of the first half for Tucson, exorcising those demons over the weekend and perhaps beating the Firebirds on Monday would certainly be considered a quick-turn high point. Coachella Valley, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, may be an expansion team in their first season of action, but the Firebirds (24-6-3-1) currently sport the league’s best overall record.

Tucson, by contrast, is still in position for a Calder Cup postseason berth, although the losing streak took the now sixth-place Roadrunners (14-15-4-0) to under .500 for the year, and flush into a battle for one of the seven playoff positions that come from the AHL’s behemoth 10-team Pacific Division.

“It’s kind of crazy. There’s been a lot of hockey so far, but definitely a nice feeling that maybe we’re getting our skid out of the way now and we still have half a season left,” Carcone said.

Other first-half high notes for Tucson include the Roadrunners’ hot start — a stretch of games, considering the recent struggles, that are pretty much why they can still claim that playoff positioning heading into the season’s back half. Tucson jumped out of the gates 6-1-0-0.

Another obvious other high note has been the play of Carcone.

With an assist Saturday night, Carcone sits one point away from 50 on the season. He’d be just the fifth Roadrunner to reach that number in the club’s seven seasons. If he does it Monday, it would come in his 31st game for Tucson this season.

“You know, I’m proud of myself and proud of the work that’s been put in to get to this point,” said Carcone, whose 49 points are atop the AHL charts; his 19 goals are tied for second among all AHL players, and his 30 assists are tied for fourth.

Through Saturday, across the 32-team league, 1,039 players have played at least one AHL game this season. Yet it’s hard to argue against Carcone, named this week to the AHL’s upcoming All-Star Classic for the first time earlier this week, as not just the Roadrunners’ first-half MVP, but the likely first-half MVP league-wide. And it’s not just his offensive output, but also what happened when he’s not on the ice. In addition to missing a game in early December, he was called up to the Coyotes for six games recently.

Without Carcone in the lineup, the Roadrunners were 0-5-0-0 and were outscored 23-8 in those five games.

But Carcone pushes away any MVP talk: “I’ve said it before. This doesn’t happen without your teammates. I’ve been fortunate to play with some good players this year, and we’ve had some good leadership and guidance. I have to give credit there.