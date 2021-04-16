First-place Henderson playing part of Roadrunners’ closest rival — for now

Before Friday, Neuber, 32, who was signed to a professional tryout by the Roadrunners on April 7, hadn’t been in an AHL lineup in nine seasons. Over that time, he moved between the Double-A ECHL, the Canadian college hockey circuit, and even a season in Australia.

But during the first period Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound right wing threw his weight around with multiple tone-setting checks. With three minutes to go in the first, Neuber goated San Diego’s Jamie Devane into dropping the gloves. Neuber and Devane went to the box each for five minutes, but Devane was also tagged with a two-minute minor for instigating.

Tucson forward Mike Carcone would score on the power play barely a minute later, and the Roadrunners never looked back.

“It was great to see Kyle come out and help our team. Two big hits, and I think they felt the effect of that. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen that here in Tucson,” Potvin said. “We’ve never had a player that could, you know, fight and utilize his body the way he did in the first period. It gave us a little bit of confidence and honestly gave us a little bit more time and space.