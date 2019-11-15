The Tucson Roadrunners bombarded host Stockton with five goals Friday night, showing why they're the first-place team in the AHL's Pacific Division with a 5-2 win.
Hudson Fasching scored in the first and third periods for Tucson (11-3-0-0). Kelly Kilma and Andy Miele found the net in the second and Lane Pederson wrapped up the scoring in the third.
Stockton entered the game in second place in the Pacific but fell to 8-3-1-2. Tucson has beaten the Heat four times in the last 14 days, with two of those victories coming in overtime.
The Roadrunners next play a pair of games in San Jose, at 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tucson's next home game is against Ontario at 7 p.m. Friday. Those games can all be heard on 1450-AM.