First-place Tucson Roadrunners increase lead in standings with win at Bakersfield

The Tucson Roadrunners got a much-needed road win Sunday night, beating Bakersfield 3-2 to give them some more breathing room in the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League.
The first-place Roadrunners are now three points ahead of Colorado, which had crept to within one point with its victory earlier Sunday.
Tucson jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes on goals by Kelly Klima and Markus Hannikainen. Kyle Capobianco wrapped up the team's scoring with a goal late in the second period that put the Roadrunners up 3-1.
The Condors cut the lead to 3-2 with two minutes left in the game but couldn't tie it up.
The Roadrunners were outshot 34-20 in the win.
Tucson next visits Chicago for two games against the Wolves, at 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games will air on 1450-AM.