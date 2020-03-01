First-place Tucson Roadrunners increase lead in standings with win at Bakersfield

The Tucson Roadrunners got a much-needed road win Sunday night, beating Bakersfield 3-2 to give them some more breathing room in the Pacific Division of the American Hockey League.

The first-place Roadrunners are now three points ahead of Colorado, which had crept to within one point with its victory earlier Sunday.

Tucson jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes on goals by Kelly Klima and Markus Hannikainen. Kyle Capobianco wrapped up the team's scoring with a goal late in the second period that put the Roadrunners up 3-1.

The Condors cut the lead to 3-2 with two minutes left in the game but couldn't tie it up.

The Roadrunners were outshot 34-20 in the win.

Tucson next visits Chicago for two games against the Wolves, at 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games will air on 1450-AM.

Up next

Who: Tucson Roadrunners at Chicago Wolves

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Radio: 1450-AM

