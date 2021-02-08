Five Roadrunners register multi-point games as Tucson beats San Jose for season-opening sweep

“It’s been a long time coming,” Pederson said Monday, adding that Tucson’s lineup boasts a “good blend of guys with great work ethic and skill. …The camaraderie in the room bodes well for us.”

Added Tucson head coach Steve Potvin: “Obviously when we have a player like Lane in the lineup, he can break it open at any point. Seeing him go down last year, it really affected our team. It affected our locker room. Seeing him come back and having that stamina and wanting to have success, and wanting to improve his game – he’s done that.”

Pederson was front and center for the Roadrunner’s fourth and fifth goals of the night, too.

On the former of those two goals, late in the second period, the Tucson power play unit of Pederson, Bunting, Kevin Roy, Brayden Burke and Cam Dineen kept the puck circling in the San Jose zone for a minute and 24 seconds of game clock. The group executed 30 passes and took five shots before Bunting ultimately deflected a puck Pederson had thrown toward San Jose goaltender Alexei Melnichuk into the goal; all that occurred without the puck crossing the blue line even once.

Burke and Dineen also picked up assists for Tucson, while Alexander True scored twice and Joachim Blichfeld once for San Jose in defeat.