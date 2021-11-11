Five years after shepherding Roadrunners’ move, longtime AHL president is a Tucsonan

“I’m counting on Jay,” he said of Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady. “Jay told me a couple of years ago that he thought the best restaurants in the country were in Tucson. So I’m going to catch up with Jay and get his top-10 list and go from there.”

David and Marleen Andrews initially considered a move to Phoenix before picking Tucson.

“That part wasn't an accident. I wanted to at least be close to hockey,” he said, intimating that living near an AHL team like the Roadrunners helped seal the deal. “I wasn't sure I could go completely cold turkey away from away from hockey. So this has been terrific.

“We’d looked up and around Scottsdale. We looked in Florida. When we got here it just looked like the right kind of community. We liked the vibe. It’s just a beautiful area with the outdoor activities.”

Andrews admits he hasn’t purchased season tickets just yet, but he and Marleen were inside Tucson Arena on opening night, and expect to be in attendance again when the Roadrunners (3-4-1-0) open a two-game weekend set Friday against the red-hot Ontario Reign (9-0-0-1). Andrews has built a strong relationship with Hoffman, the Roadrunners' president. The two still work together a bit, too, with Andrews overseeing a board of governors that includes Hoffman.