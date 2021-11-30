For 11 Roadrunners, hearing 'O Canada' a welcome reminder of home

“I haven’t been home in two years, so it was really nice to have that taste of home,” Fenerty said. “I’m sure it meant a lot not only to the other Canadians in the stands, but to the players as probably a bit of nostalgia for them.”

Fenerty’s right about the players. Some of the Canadian-born skaters on Tucson’s roster found themselves caught off guard when they heard the familiar tune start up.

Eleven current Roadrunners were born in Canada. So were associate head coach Steve Potvin, assistant coach John Slaney and director of hockey operations and video Jake Wagman.

When the teams lined up over the weekend, “I completely forgot (Abbotsford was) a Canadian team and organization,” said Tucson forward Mike Carcone, a native of Ajax in Southern Ontario. “So it was it was nice to be a part of that and hear our anthem.”

Multiple times this season, Tucson coach Jay Varady has noted his appreciation for the global dynamic present in his team’s locker room. Tucson’s 25-man roster hails from nine different countries; in addition to the 11 Canadians, the club has one player each from Switzerland, Sweden, Belarus, England and Finland, two from Russia and Czech Republic and five from the United States.