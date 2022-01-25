For one night, coaches join Tucson Roadrunners' roster shuffle

Potvin said last season gave him a new respect not only for Varady, but the circumstances any coach faces during an up-and-down season.

“Once you're in that chair, there is so much that you have to be on top of and you're so aware of everything,” he said. “I think assistant coaches are definitely aware, but not everything really falls on your shoulders like that.”

Despite Tucson’s struggles overall of late, one area — the power play unit — has thrived. It's the element of the Roadrunners' attack that falls primarily on Potvin’s shoulders.

Tucson is 10 of 42 on power plays in the month of January, including five for its last 15. The Roadrunners (12-16-2-1) have climbed from one of the worst power play units in the AHL early this season to tied for ninth at 20.3% heading into Wednesday night’s 6:30 p.m. home matchup against the Bakersfield Condors (14-9-3-3). That’s the first of three games with Bakersfield over four nights in Tucson Arena, with the clubs also facing off both Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.