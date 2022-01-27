For the birds: Reeling Roadrunners allow 4 goals in 9 minutes, fall to Condors

The Tucson Roadrunners scored first, their power play stayed productive, and one of the club’s most veteran defensemen marked his first game in Southern Arizona in months with a second-period goal.

Yet, the end result was the same as it’s been for the better part of the last three weeks: a Roadrunners loss.

The Bakersfield Condors erased an early Tucson lead with four goals in a span of 9 minutes en route to a 6-2 win over the Roadrunners on Wednesday night at Tucson Arena.

Tucson, which has lost six consecutive games and nine of its last 10 outings, gets a day of practice in Thursday before a double-shot at revenge. The Roadrunners (12-17-2-1) play host to the Condors (15-9-3-3) both Friday and Saturday. It's the first time since this season, the Roadrunners will play consecutive home games against the same team.

“I think they're a good team. You want to play good opponents. They're well-coached, they play hard. It's a good challenge for us,” Tucson coach Jay Varady said. “Every day when you come to the rink, you need a challenge. And we have one.”

Varady likened the Roadrunners’ current skid to one of “those tough parts in the season” most teams face at some point.