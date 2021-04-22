Former Roadrunner Hunter Miska’s career-high 51 saves shuts down former team in Eagles win

A career-high 51 saves from goaltender Hunter Miska set the tone for the Colorado Eagles in a 4-2 win Thursday over Miska’s former club, the Tucson Roadrunners.

Miska, who more or less shared No. 1 goaltending duties for the Roadrunners with fellow netminder Adin Hill from 2017-19, turned away 15 of 16 Tucson attempts in the first period, all 15 in the second, and 21 of 22 in the third to lock down the fourth victory for the Eagles (12-9-2-1) in their last five games.

“At times we get snakebitten,” Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. “We had some one-on-zero opportunities against Miska tonight and he made the saves. Our power play’s got to convert on one of the opportunities that we had. They scored one and we didn’t on the special teams.”

The Roadrunners (10-15-2-0) ultimately fell for the ninth time in their last 13 outings. But two of those were in overtime, and all nine have come by either one or two goals.

“Our guys have a lot of moxie. They’re playing well, they’re playing together,” Potvin said. “We’ve been known to score in bunches, so I’m hoping tomorrow is our night that we score in bunches and we come out with the victory.”