Fourth-liners provide offensive boost as Roadrunners hit road aiming to end losing skid

McGregor assisted Hancock’s first goal, which came with barely a minute to go in the second period, with Sucese earning the assist on the follow-up, about five minutes into the third.

Hancock’s pair Saturday were even more improbable with the fact that he’d been a healthy scratch for all but one Tucson game this season before that.

Prior to Saturday, it was Jeremy Gregoire who had been penciled in that spot instead of Hancock. Gregoire, Sucese and McGregor were arguably the Roadrunners’ bright spot Friday night, too. Tucson lost 5-2, but it was McGregor’s first-career professional goal six minutes into the first period, assisted by Sucese and defenseman Doyle Somerby, that allowed the Roadrunners to jump on top ever-so-briefly.

“Potsie wants everyone to keep things simple, but I think that maybe applies even a little more to us,” McGregor said, adding that his first career goal was “a really good feeling. Obviously it took me a little longer than I would have liked. It kind of starts to get tough after, whatever it was, nine games.”

Getting that kind of offensive production out of the fourth line is only heightened of late, considering how Tucson’s offense has flattened out.

The Roadrunners’ 2.7 goals per game are in the bottom six league-wide,