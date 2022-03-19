Frustrated Roadrunners fall at home to Barracuda

The Tucson Roadrunners' rally fell short as the San Jose Barracuda pulled away to take two of three games this week at the Tucson Arena.

San Jose topped the Roadrunners 5-2 on Saturday night after beating Tucson on Wednesday also. Tucson won Friday's game.

“Not what we wanted, we knew this was a big week,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “We knew we needed to get points out of this and we didn’t get the points we needed, so it’s frustrating to some extent, we would have liked to have been better, now we gotta get back to the chalkboard and get to work next week.”

San Jose forward Sasha Chmelevski opened the scoring 6:18 into the game. The Barracuda scored first in all three games in the series.

Then at 14:45 in the first San Jose forward and former Roadrunner Lane Pederson scored. Pederson played in four seasons for the Roadrunners and scored in all three games against Tucson (18-29-4-1) this week.

Roadrunners defenseman Cole Hults scored on a 5-on-3 power play goal 10:17 in the second, assisted by forwards Jan Jenik and Michael Carcone. But about six minutes later San Jose (20-29-2-2) scored its third goal.