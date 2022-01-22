'Frustrating and disheartening': Roadrunner who was victim of racist gesture says hockey needs to change

Hrabik has not placed since Jan. 12; his three missed games will count toward the suspension.

The incident marks the second time in less than two calendar years that Imama has been subjected to either a racial gesture or slur during an AHL game. On Jan. 22, 2020, the AHL suspended Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning five games for directing racial slurs at Imama two days earlier. Imama was a member of the Ontario Reign at the time. The Coyotes acquired him last summer, assigning the forward to Tucson of the AHL.

"I've been dealing with situations like this my entire life," Imama tweeted Friday night. "As a person of color playing youth hockey, through Junior and now as a professional, this keeps happening to me over and over again. …

"Even though I honestly believe the sport has made positive strides, WE still have a long way to go to educate the ignorant and make hockey a safe place for everyone. My hope is that people people learn from this and that some day hockey will truly be for everyone."