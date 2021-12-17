Goals from unusual suspects help Roadrunners stay in the fight

Nine of Tucson's last 13 goals have come from some not-so-usual suspects: Forwards Travis Barron, Hudson Elynuik, Broadhurst, McGregor and Speers, as well as defensive prospect Victor Sodorstrom. Prior to those last six games, those six players had combined for just two goals all season.

Barron notched his first goal of the season in Tucson's 5-4 shootout win over the division-leading Heat, then added two more just two games later. Prior to that, he had just three goals in his entire 72-game career — and just one in the last 57 games.

“You know, there’s the saying that even a blind squirrel finds a nut once in a while,” Barron said with a laugh. “Hopefully I can keep on the puck and help my team get a few wins.”

Speers’ first goal was a long time coming. He played only four games in the pandemic adjusted 2021 season, suffering an Achilles tendon rupture during a routine off-ice training activity. He battled back in time for opening night in October, and was awarded an alternate captain’s “A” on his jersey.

Varady said Speers’ contributions will never be fully tied to scoring goals or notching points, but added that it’s “great to get him on the board."