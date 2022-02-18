Goaltending, defense have been a problem for reeling Roadrunners

Varady wasn’t ready to necessarily lay blame for his team’s defensive woes squarely on the pads of his goaltenders, including third-year Roadrunner Ivan Prosvetov. Instead, Varady said he hopes a return to Tucson, where his club has spent just one of the past five weeks, allows for a return to fundamentals. After all, he noted, roughly 40% of the 2021-22 regular season remains.

“You can run any system you want. You run this forecheck, and that defensive zone coverage, and that forecheck neutral zone. You can draw all that on the white board,” he said. “But if you don’t have the fundamentals of the game, in those systems or structure, you won’t be successful. So our focus right now is just the fundamentals.”

Prosvetov agreed that returning to Tucson, where the Roadrunners have played just three times over its last 15 games, might allow him to get back to basics.

“I’m an athletic guy, so just slowing down the game for me is important,” Prosvetov said. “Making those reads, and making the game more simple.”