Offensively challenged Roadrunners struggle in 5-1 loss to Gulls at Tucson Arena

The San Diego Gulls trailed by at least four goals at some point in each of their first three games of the 2021-22 season — all losses.

But the Tucson Roadrunners’ most natural American Hockey League rival flipped that script Friday, with their Southern Arizona foes on the receiving end of a 5-1 San Diego rout in Tucson Arena. The Gulls are gone from the guild of the winless, while Tucson has now lost three of its last four — it’s only two wins on the season coming via 1-0 and 4-0 shutouts during the season’s first two weekends.

The Roadrunners (2-3-0-0) led for all of 1:40 after rookie Liam Kirk earned his second goal of the year just shy of nine minutes into the first period. The power play goal was assisted by fellow rookie Matias Maccelli, who is one of five Tucson skaters with three points to lead the Roadrunners through five games. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok carded the secondary assist.

The Gulls (1-3-0-0) quickly countered of the stick of Alex Limoges. That was the first of five straight San Diego goals, with second-period scores from Jack Badini and Limoges, and third-period markers by Sam Carrick and Jacob Perreault to pull away and then some.