Gulls pull off feats of strength, outlast Roadrunners 6-2 on Festivus Night at Tucson Arena

The Tucson Roadrunners’ busy pre-Christmas stretch ended in disappointment.

San Diego beat Tucson 6-2 Friday in what was billed as Festivus Night at Tucson Arena. The loss capped a stretch where Tucson played nine games in 15 days, including seven since Dec. 13.

"Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted I think that’s exactly what nine games in 15 nights looks like with travel at the end of it," said Tucson head coach Steve Potvin. "I don’t want to use that an excuse but it’s a contributing factor, that’s just a fact of life.

"At the end of the day these guys played hard and they traveled a lot and this is the end of that 15 day swing."

Tucson went 4-3-2-0 over those nine games, all of their losses were by one goal — until Friday night.

San Diego struck first when right wing Rocco Grimaldi scored 8:21 in. Then about seven minutes later Gulls defenseman Colton White scored.

Tucson responded 49 seconds later with a power play goal from forward Laurent Dauphin, assisted by defenseman Cam Dineen and forward Michael Carcone.

"I feel like guys were tired a little bit today mentally and physically, I think with nine games in 15 days and with the break tomorrow it was a challenge and we didn’t succeed," Dauphin said.

Dineen has a points streak of five games including at goal and an assist Dec. 17 at San Diego.

"Yeah it’s been good," Dineen said. "Power play’s been clicking really well obviously playing with some of our top offensive guys is fun and it’s great, I just try to do my job, get pucks through to the net and there’s been some good bounces so it’s been pretty good."

Tucson (14-10–4-0) outshot San Diego 29-20 before a crowd of 3,511. The Gulls (7-22-0-0) were 1-for-4 on the power play and Tucson was 1-for-6.

At 6:18 in the second, Tucson forward Curtis Douglas scored his second goal in as many games. Before the series he didn’t have any goals. The assists came from defensemen Vladislav Kolyachonok and Victor Soderstrom.

The Coyotes acquired Douglas last month.

"It was good to see him get on the board, there’s no doubt," Potvin said. "He’s fit in real well, the guys really like him he’s a welcome addition, the guys are respecting him and honestly he’s gelled really quick."

The Gulls took the lead back when left wing Pavol Regenda notched a power play goal. Regenda scored again 4:36 into the third. About two minutes later San Diego defenseman

Frank Hora got a goal.

San Diego added an empty net goal with 23 seconds left after Tucson pulled goalie Ivan Prosvetov for about seven minutes.

Up next for the Roadrunners is a series starting on Friday at the Texas Stars (17-7-3-2), the Austin based affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Texas is in first place in the Central Division.