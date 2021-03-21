Gulls score four unanswered goals, outlast Roadrunners at Tucson Arena

Pederson, who like Bunting has cemented himself for weeks now among the American Hockey League’s top five or ten point producers, didn’t officially get credited with an assist, but was key to starting the rush with his play in front of goaltender Ivan Prosvetov.

“I think at that time in that stage of the game, it’s just a desperation play. I just hustled back and tried to make a read and get my body in front of it,” Pederson said. “The way it worked out, yeah, it worked out pretty good.” “You see guys doing that all up and down through our lineup all night. You’re seeing more of that.”

Said Tucson coach Steve Potvin of Pederson’s two-way development: “I think we all see the offensive ability in him, and it’s definitely nice for him to be able to take that next step within our system and really be a shutdown type of player.

“Those types of plays, when you work that hard, and you break up offensive plays for the opposition, you always usually get rewarded for it – a scoring chance, a goal, a penalty or something. And he definitely got rewarded right away,” he added.

If Bunting’s two goals weren’t initially on track to be the headline of Sundays’ outing for Tucson, Prosvetov’s return, for the first 38 minutes or so, certainly looked like it might overtake it.