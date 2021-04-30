Gulls take charge after first period to hand Roadrunners 5-3 loss

Tucson's Tyler Steenbergen scored just 93 seconds into the game, but San Diego went on to beat the visiting Roadrunners 5-3 on Friday night in an American Hockey League game.

Michael Carcone and Jeremy Gregoire also scored for the Roadrunners, who fell to 11-16-2-0. Carcone's goal helped Tucson lead the Gulls 2-1 after the first period, but San Diego scored the game's next four goals to take control.

San Diego's Bryce Kindopp gave the Gulls the lead for good with a goal 4:23 into the second period, then made it 4-2 with another score 5:24 into the third.

The Roadrunners have only six games left in the regular season, including a 7 p.m. game at San Diego on Saturday.