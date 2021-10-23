Healthy and at home in Tucson, Blake Speers could be key to Roadrunners' chances

“A big thing for me was just trying to provide value in any way that I can,” he said of his role after the injury. “Obviously when you’re out, I’m not going to get a chance to earn a job or show my work on the ice, so I kind of tried to provide a little more, whether it be leadership or positivity or hard work off the ice. …

"There were times last year when our team was going through some tough times. I took it upon myself a little bit to ease them — to be a guy that wants to try to watch games and give suggestions if I can.”

Speers said this week he feels like he’s at full strength. Roadrunners trainer Bill Nervig is optimistic, if a tad more cautious. Speers' recovery will be an ongoing process, Nervig said, even though he has been cleared for game action.

Speaking generally, Nervig said a hockey player’s recovery from an Achilles injury might be faster than another athlete's because of the type of movement necessary when performing.