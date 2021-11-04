Hudson Fasching finds groove in big night for Roadrunners; could big leap be next?

Last season pushed that at times, though. Fasching made only appearances all season — five with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and two with the Roadrunners.

The NHL put four-to-six-player “taxi squads” into play for its teams to limit up-and-down travel between the NHL and AHL clubs, and keep contact points to a minimum as the NHL season ramped up mid-pandemic. Other than two games in April, Fasching was part of the Coyotes’ taxi squad for much of the season. He was a healthy scratch for all but those few aforementioned nights.

“It definitely does wear on your mental toughness. As an athlete, you always want to be playing. Sitting on the sidelines all the time is not ideal,” Fasching said this week. “It was a weird experience, but all in all, we made the most if it.

“It helped me to get a good crew up there with the guys that were all there together."

One of those guys wasn’t so much a teammate as the guy he now reports to again as Tucson’s head coach. Jay Varady, who coached Fasching in both of their first two years in Southern Arizona, spent last season as a Coyotes assistant coach. One of his primary duties: Working with the taxi squad as they practices, often after the main NHL club’s regular skate session.