Hudson Fasching’s career night helps Roadrunners bounce back

Fasching would score again four minutes later, his second of the night, while Cameron Hebig would then put Tucson up 3-0 over the game’s first 15 minutes. Tyson Empey and Fasching had the assists on Hebig’s first goal of the season.

After San Diego clawed back to tie it at three apiece on goals from Brendan Guhle, Mason McTavish and Danny O’Reagan, Fasching cycled behind the San Diego goal before feeding rookie Ben McCartney in the slot to put Tucson up 4-3 midway through the second period. Fasching would add his third goal and fourth point on the night late in the middle frame, with Jan Jenik and Hudson Elynuik earning the assists.

After San Diego’s Hunter Drew scored just 42 seconds later to bring a 5-4 game into the second intermission, Tucson clamped down. San Diego wouldn’t score again, with Tucson’s Jan Jenik adding his second goal of the year for the final insurance tally. Jenik’s unassisted goal came midway through the third period.