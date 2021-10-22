If you can’t beat 'em (up), trade for him: Roadrunners add old nemesis Bokondji Imama

He’s also done damage on the scoresheet. Over 31 games in 2020-21, Imama scored nine goals and added five assists. Nearly half his goals and more than half those assists came in just seven matchups with Tucson. On the final day of the regular season, Imama scored two goals and notched an assist in Ontario’s 9-2 win at Tucson Arena.

Imama said this week that he didn’t think his new teammates harbored any ill will toward him. In fact, he said, they’re probably glad he’s on their side now.

“You know, that’s just the way I play. I think all the boys respect the way I play and I think being on the same team now, I’m sure they’re they’re pretty happy,” he said. “I’m happy to be playing for them.”

Saturday marks Imama’s Roadrunners debut.

The AHL suspended Imama for the first two games of the 2021-22 season for his role in a fight during a May 18 playoff game against the Colorado Eagles. Early in the second period, the Eagles’ Kyle Burroughs knocked Imama down near center ice. Seconds later, Imama retaliated by punching Burroughs in the face. Ontario was eliminated that night, and so Imama’s suspension carried over to this season.

Roadrunners coach Jay Varady said Imama should bring a jolt to the club.