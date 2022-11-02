 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROADRUNNERS 3, WRANGLERS 1

Ivan Prosvetov logs 29 stops as Roadrunners win fifth straight game

The Roadrunners have won five straight games.

 Calgary Wrangers

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 of 30 shots and the Tucson Roadrunners won their fifth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It was a good team effort," Prosvetov said. "I told the boys in the locker room that I have their backs and they have mine, and that’s how good teams play. We have good coaching, good forwards, good defense, and good goaltending. The power-play paid off again, and that’s always good to see in front of me.”

Tucson got on the board first, when Jean-Sebastien Dea logged his fourth goal of the young season. The Wranglers answered with a power-play goal in the final 35 seconds of the opening frame

Tucson retook the lead in the third period thanks to a power-play goal from Laurent Dauphin. Milos Kelemen secured an empty-net goal for the 3-1 mark.

Tucson and Calgary will play again Friday afternoon.

Includes information from a news release.

