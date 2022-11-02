Ivan Prosvetov logs 29 stops as Roadrunners win fifth straight game

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 of 30 shots and the Tucson Roadrunners won their fifth straight game with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Wranglers on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It was a good team effort," Prosvetov said. "I told the boys in the locker room that I have their backs and they have mine, and that’s how good teams play. We have good coaching, good forwards, good defense, and good goaltending. The power-play paid off again, and that’s always good to see in front of me.”

Tucson got on the board first, when Jean-Sebastien Dea logged his fourth goal of the young season. The Wranglers answered with a power-play goal in the final 35 seconds of the opening frame

Tucson retook the lead in the third period thanks to a power-play goal from Laurent Dauphin. Milos Kelemen secured an empty-net goal for the 3-1 mark.

Tucson and Calgary will play again Friday afternoon.