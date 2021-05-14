Jan Jenik and Roadrunners youngsters stay hot, but Reign rules in overtime, 3-2

Tucson coach Steve Potvin said he wasn’t displeased with his team’s effort in “playing a 60-minute hockey game” and then some, in reference to his team’s actual 64-plus minutes of action Friday. But he added that Tucson has to “to find a way to get that result – that next goal that we’re looking for, or at least take it into a shootout.”

Jenik’s fifth goal in his last four professional games — he had two in his last game with the Roadrunners on May 1, followed by one in each of his first two NHL career appearances last weekend for the Arizona Coyotes — gave the Roadrunners a lead they’d carry into the first intermission. But three goals in 3:11 of play in the second period turned a 1-0 game into a 2-2 tie.

Samuel Fagemo’s shorthanded goal for Ontario tied the game at one apiece 4:16 into the period, and Arthur Kaliyev gave the Reign a 2-1 lead just two minutes later.

Barely 59 seconds after that, Tucson’s Fredrik Gauthier redirected a Victor Sodorstrom pass into the Ontario net for his second goal of the season, tying the game again. That score would stick until Frk beat Roadrunners goaltender Chris Nell from point-blank range with just 46 seconds left on the clock in the three-on-three extra session.