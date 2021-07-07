Jay Varady back as Roadrunners coach for second stint in Tucson

The Coyotes ultimately missed the NHL Playoffs, and Tocchet wasn’t retained. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong named André Tourigny to his first NHL head coaching gig last week, and followed that up by handing the keys to the Roadrunners’ bus back to Varady once again.

“Over the past three years, Jay has done a tremendous job developing our prospects and we are thrilled to have him back as our head coach in Tucson,” Armstrong said in the release.

What Varady’s reappointment means for once-and-possibly-again assistant coaches Steve Potvin and John Slaney remains to be seen. Both have been with the Roadrunners the last four seasons, with Potvin shifting into the head coach’s role for the abbreviated 2020 campaign after Varady was brought up to the Coyotes’ NHL bench in January.

The Roadrunners struggled to a 13-20-3 record, placing Tucson last in the seven-team Pacific Division after a 36-game 2021 schedule. The 2021-22 AHL season is expected to open in mid-October.

Varady isn’t the first high-level coach of late to make a return trip to Tucson. Fact is, he’s not even the first to do so this week.