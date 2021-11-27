JJ Moser's late goal lifts Roadrunners to third straight win

When the Abbotsford penalty began just inside three minutes to play, Varady and associate coach Steve Potvin sent the potent unit of Moser, Mike Carcone, Matias Maccelli, Ben McCartney and Jan Jenik out for the first power play shift. That group stayed on the ice 1:14 before a whistle deep in the Canucks’ zone stopped play. Initially, Varady took the group off and sent his second unit out, but before the puck could drop on the faceoff, he used the timeout in his pocket.

Tucson kept the same group out for the remainder of the power play, with Moser’s blast from the point making its way through with seven seconds left on the man advantage, and 50 ticks left in the game overall.

“(That power play unit) had two, three good scoring chances there on that power play,” Varady said. “There was some time left, so we thought let’s go back with them and see what we can do for the last little bit there.”