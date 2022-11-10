'JSD' enjoying weather, results as new member of Tucson Roadrunners

If Tucson Roadrunners center Jean-Sebastien Dea is homesick, it's not showing on the ice.

The Laval, Quebec native has a team-high four goals and eight points this season, his first in Tucson after playing last season for his hometown team.

"Oh it’s been really good, probably one of my best starts to a season so far,” said Dea, who leads the Roadrunners into a weekend series with the Coachella Valley Firebirds starting Friday night. “Obviously, I signed here to have an opportunity with the (NHL's) Coyotes and we’ll see what happens, but I’m just trying to be a good leader on the team and bring what I can do on the ice and then the rest will take care of itself.”

"JSD" signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes in June. He started the season in Tucson, home of the Yotes' top minor-league affiliate.

“He’s been doing really well,” said Roadrunners head coach Steven Potvin. “We’re relying on him in a lot of different ways, he’s one of those guys that has NHL experience and he’s one of those guys that score goals and provide leadership, so he’s really relied on, he’s one of those unique players that can create energy in the room.”

Dea said he signed with Arizona because of the “unreal” weather and the chance to play for Coyotes coach André Tourigny again. Tourigny coached Dea in juniors when they were both with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Dea has played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Springfield, Rochester and Laval in the AHL and Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Buffalo in the NHL. Dea played for his hometown AHL team last year.

“That was fun to be around," he said. "And obviously we had a great year, the fans were incredible, so it was nice to be home. My parents got to see me every game and my friends as well.”

Fellow Québécois Laurent Dauphin, who played for Montreal and Laval last year, also moved to Arizona in the offseason. Dauphin was promoted to the Coyotes on Saturday.

“If you look around the AHL and NHL, there’s not many French guys, so it’s nice to see him having success right and being moved up, it’s well deserved,” Dea said.

Dea could be joining Dauphin again soon.

Slap shot