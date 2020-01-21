Kevin Hancock, Adin Hill lead Roadrunners to 3-1 win over Gulls in San Diego

The Tucson Roadrunners survived a road trip with their league-best record still intact after beating the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday night in Southern California.
Kevin Hancock scored in the first period and the Roadrunners held on to beat the Gulls 3-1.
Hudson Fasching netted his 15th goal of the season 2:10 into the second period, and Blake Speers got his second as a Roadrunners player just four minutes later. Tucson improved to 28-9-1-0, the best mark in the AHL.
The Roadrunners were led by goaltender Adin Hill, who stopped 39 of 40 in his Tucson return after spending a month in the NHL.
"Adin was our best player tonight and he made a lot of huge saves for us," Hancock said. " They gave us confidence in our defensive zone.”
Tucson returns home for four straight games starting Friday. The club will play Bakersfield twice this weekend and rival Colorado twice the following weekend.
Compiled in part from a news release.