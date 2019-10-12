The Tucson Roadrunners routed host Ontario on Saturday night, winning 8-2 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Lane Pederson scored three goals as Tucson scored twice in the first period, three times in the second and three times in the third.
“We created offense right from puck drop,” Brayden Burke said. “ To keep doing that for three periods is a positive and we’re going to look to build on that going into next weekend.”
The Roadrunners host their home opener at Tucson Arena at 7 p.m. Friday against San Antonio.