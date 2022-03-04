Late-game collapse kills Roadrunners, but all's not lost with favorable schedule remaining

Does that mean all hope is lost for Tucson with the final third of the season beginning this weekend? Not exactly.

For one, Jan Jenik, a power forward in every sense of the word, is looking more and more like an eventual NHL regular himself. Jenik’s two assists Wednesday give him eight points in his last five games, and he’ll be expected to pick up some of the offensive slack left behind in Maccelli’s absence.

Jenik also knows that his ticket to the NHL depends on how well he plays away from the net, too. After the Roadrunners’ home loss Sunday to the Reign, Jenik delved into his mindset as a two-way player, especially considering Tucson’s defensive struggles this year.

“It’s always the same as the first day. You’ve got to help the (defensemen),” he said of his job as a two-way player up front. “It’s not just about the (defensemen). They have a lot of pressure on the forecheck, and we have to talk to them and help them out there.”

And while Prosvetov’s numbers Wednesday didn’t end up above that .900 threshold, he did stop 24 of 25 shots before Ontario managed to score on each of their last three shots.