Despite a late rally, the Tucson Roadrunners missed out on their first chance to clinch a playoff spot on Friday night.

The Roadrunners (30-31-7-1) lost 7-3 in the first game of a two-game series with the Texas Stars, the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Had Tucson won and the San Jose Barracuda lost in regulation, the Roadrunners would have clinched a playoff spot.

he San Jose Barracuda tweeted a photo Friday with their mascot, Frenzy, holding a sign that said “Go (Texas) Stars!” signed with a heart drawing; and as it turned out, San Jose lost to the Colorado Eagles in overtime, meaning even had the Roadrunners won, any chance for Tucson to clinch would have still carried over to Saturday.

Tucson gets a second chance to clinch Saturday night when the Roadrunners close out the two-game series at 7 p.m. at Tucson Arena. Same rules apply Saturday night: if Tucson wins, and the Barracuda lose in regulation, the Roadrunners seal the deal on a playoff spot and knock San Jose out of contention.

Texas defenseman Will Butcher opened up the scoring Friday 17:03 in the first, with Texas eventually going up 5-0 before Tucson mounted a late comeback attempt.

Then at 7:06 in second Texas left wing Riley Tufte scored a short handed goal.

Texas added a third 16:46 in the second when Texas center Mavrik Bourque center scored a power play goal. Then less than a minute later Stars defenseman Ben Gleason lit the lamp.

The route was on for the Stars (37-18-9-3), who entered the series tied for first in the Central Division but with the edge in the first tiebreaker over the Milwaukee Admirals.

Tucson out shot Texas 36-28. The Stars were 1-for-2 on the power play, while Tucson as 0-for-1.

At 1:32 in the third, Stars left wing Curtis McKenzie scored Texas’ fifth goal.

Tucson forward Adam Cracknell scored his 20th goal of the season 6:24 into the third, assisted by forward Michael Carcone and defenseman Cameron Crotty.

A couple minutes later Bourque scored again but Tucson responded a little over a minute later with a goal from center Curtis Douglas. Right wing Cameron Hebig had the assist.

Then at 12:26 in third, Cracknell scored again, assisted by Carcone and right wing Josh Doan.

Bourque added an empty net goal with 19 second left to get a hat trick.

Tucson goalie David Tendeck had 15 saves, while giving up six goals.

It’s Texas’ first trip to Tucson since October 2021 when Roadrunner forward Ben McCartney got a hat trick.

Tucson lost their two games deep in the heart of Texas on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, 7-3 and 4-1 respectively. MVP candidate Carcone was playing in the NHL at the time though.

Carcone had three assists Friday. His AHL-best point total is now 83 – three points up on second place Alex Barre-Boulet of the Syracuse Crunch with three games to play. Carcone, already the first Roadrunner to ever score more than 30 goals or tally more than 80 points in a season, became the first Tucson skater to ever hit 50 assists in a season Friday night. His totals to date: 31 goals, 52 assists and 83 points.

The series is a start of a four-game home stand to close out the regular season. The Roadrunners returned to Tucson having gone 3-1-1-1 on their longest continuous road trip of the season, getting at least one standings point in five of the six games.

Slap shots

• Saturday’s game is Autism Acceptance Night, so the Roadrunners ask fans to leave their cowbells at home. There will be a sensory room available to give those in attendance a break from the noise and crowd.

Autism Acceptance Mystery Pucks and Autism Awareness nameplates signed by the players will be available for $20 on the DASH app and TucsonRoadrunners.com/Community. The proceeds will benefit the Roadrunners’ charities.

• The regulation loss ending a string of four of the last five games for Tucson that were not settled in regulation, their most since 2016-17 when it happened five times in a row. In the Roadrunners’ inaugural season they had a stretch where six of seven went past regulation. Tucson was 5-0-1-0 in those six games.

This year’s Roadrunners have had 13 games with extra hockey, their most since 2018-19 when they had 15 OT or shootout games.

• The AHL's Central Division has a different format that the Pacific, where seeds two through seven play in the first round and only the regular season champion gets a bye. In the Central five teams make the playoffs and the top three get byes.