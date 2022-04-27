Mainstay Ivan Prosvetov leads Roadrunners into final series of 2021-22 season

Roadrunners goalie Ivan Prosvetov has become a fixture in the Old Pueblo over the last three years.

“The people here are really nice, great community,” the Moscow native said.

Prosvetov will gets his final chance to play in Tucson this year when the Roadrunners (21-39-5-1) host the San Diego Gulls (28-32-4-2) for a two-game series to close out the season. The puck drops Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Prosvetov is the second-longest tenured Roadrunner behind only captain Hudson Fasching. Prosvetov came to Tucson when NHL regular Adin Hill was here. After playing in 27 games in 2019-20 and 18 last year, Prosvetov (14-22-5-2) has featured in 44 so far this season, making 1,094 saves with a 0.880 save percentage

Between February and April, Prosvetov played in 16 straight games. Heading into Thursday's game, the 23-year old ranks sixth in the AHL in saves and minutes.

“He’s been good, he’s played in a lot of situations,” said Roadrunners coach Jay Varady. “He played in a streak there where he played quite a few games in a row, when he’s got in there he’s been able to be an impact player for us, he does a good job.”

Prosvetov was called up by the NHL's Arizona Coyotes earlier this season, going 0-2-0-1 and making 104 saves, with a .875 save percentage.

Of course, it's about more than the numbers.

Prosvetov has become a mentor to newer players like goalie Rasmus Korhonen, who, at age 19, isthe youngest Roadrunner ever.

“He reminds me of myself when I was coming in,” Prosvetov said. “I just remember myself when I was that young, right now I can’t believe that I was that young coming into the league.

"Time flies. They say that days are so long and years are quick.”

Slap shots

• Though they have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Roadrunners still have one thing left to play for. Tucson can win the I-8 Border Cup trophy if it beats San Diego twice in regulation this week. The trophy is given annually to the winner of the Tucson-San Diego season series. The Roadrunners have won it four consecutive years.

• This week's series was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, but COVID-19 protocols with the Gulls forced a rescheduling. The Roadrunners will host a Fan Appreciation Encore to celebrate the extra two games. Fans who bring a stuffed toy to either game will get a raffle ticket with a chance to win a team-signed jersey.

Thursday • Who: San Diego Gulls (28-32-4-2) at Roadrunners (21-39-5-1) • When: 6:30 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

