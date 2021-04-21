Michael Bunting may just be No 1 on Roadrunners’ Mount Rushmore

That reality may be even a tougher pill for Roadrunners’ faithful to swallow this season, of all seasons. Bunting’s last four games in Tucson — March 16, 17, 20 and 21 — happened to be the first four of the year where fans were allowed inside Tucson Arena. And even then, attendance was limited to 650 a night.

Alyssia Kuhn, a Roadrunners season ticket holder who attends games with her husband, Jason, and 11-year-old daughter, Ella, also follows the Coyotes regularly. Kuhn said her family is happy they’ll likely still get to see one of their favorite players on a regular basis, even if it’s up in Glendale. But Kuhn said she’ll miss him in Tucson.

“You get to have almost a relationship with them here in Tucson that you will never have again when they’re (at the NHL),” she said of the close-knit nature a minor league franchise often builds with its fanbase. “It doesn’t have the same intimacy.”

Kuhn did agree with fellow fan Ysette Higgins, a season-ticker holder since the Roadrunners’ first season in 2016-17, that seeing players grow from the AHL to NHL is rewarding for fans, too.