Michael Carcone leads Roadrunners past host Texas

Michael Carcone scored twice as the Tucson Roadrunners notched five unanswered goals after falling behind early in a 5-2 win over host Texas in an American Hockey league game Saturday night.

Carcone tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period goal, and later put the Roadrunners up 4-1 in the second. Jalen Smereck, Ty Emberson and Ben McCartney also scored for the Roadrunners.

Texas scored its final goal with 20 seconds left in the game.

Tucson improved to 13-18-2-0 with the win, while the Stars fell to 15-16-3-0.

The teams wrap up the three-game series in Cedar Park, Texas, at 3 p.m. Sunday in a contest that can be heard on 1450-AM. Tucson's final home games of the season will be May 14 and 16 against Ontario.