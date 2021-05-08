 Skip to main content
Michael Carcone leads Roadrunners past host Texas

Tucson Roadrunners logo

Michael Carcone scored twice as the Tucson Roadrunners notched five unanswered goals after falling behind early in a 5-2 win over host Texas in an American Hockey league game Saturday night.

Carcone tied the game at 1-1 with his first-period goal, and later put the Roadrunners up 4-1 in the second. Jalen Smereck, Ty Emberson and Ben McCartney also scored for the Roadrunners.

Texas scored its final goal with 20 seconds left in the game.

Tucson improved to 13-18-2-0 with the win, while the Stars fell to 15-16-3-0.

The teams wrap up the three-game series in Cedar Park, Texas, at 3 p.m. Sunday in a contest that can be heard on 1450-AM. Tucson's final home games of the season will be May 14 and 16 against Ontario.

