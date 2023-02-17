When it comes to his franchise goals record, it's good news/bad news for Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone.

Carcone holds the record of 24, set last year, and it's in jeopardy. The good news is, it’s Carcone himself closing in on the record; he has 23.

Carcone could tie the mark at home when the Roadrunners host the Henderson Silver Knights at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Carcone leads the AHL in scoring with 63 points, seven ahead of second place Syracuse forward Alex Barré-Boulet. Carcone is third in the league in goals and fourth in assists.

“It’s very impressive,” Roadrunners coach Steve Potvin said. “Consistency is a hard thing in this league, or at any level, and it just shows how consistent he is and the mental strength that he has to bring it every night.”

The Roadrunners’ points record is 67, set by Chris Mueller in 2016-17.

Rough road trip

The Roadrunners lost 3-1 on Wednesday to Coachella Valley to close out their annual gem-show road trip.

Tucson has lost five in a row and went 1-6 on the seven-game trip.

“Not real happy with the results, but I liked our game against Coachella," Potvin said. "I thought to a man everybody competed, everybody upped the average and it was a good hockey game.”

On previous gem-show road trips, Tucson went 2-4 in 2022, 2-4-0-1 in 2020, 2-3-0-1 in 2019, 5-1 in 2018 and 1-5 in 2017. Officially, the Roadrunners went 5-2 on a long February road trip in 2021, but it was to open the season; the first two “road” games (2-1 and 5-3 wins over San Jose) were at Tucson Arena without fans, and the 2021 Tucson Gem & Mineral Show was cancelled.

Celebrating Black History Month

For Tucson’s only home games of February, the Roadrunners will wear special Black History Month warmup jerseys and ties.

The proceeds will go to the Duclair-Imama Foundation, which Tucson forward Bokondji Imama and Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair started.

Imama oversaw the design of the jerseys and the ties.

“We both come from the same background, both from Montreal, and we pretty much have the same experience, we faced the same struggles throughout our career,” Imama said on the "Roadrunners Happy Hour Podcast."

“For us, it’s just joining together to build something strong.”

The foundation’s mission is to mentor and financially support young minority hockey players. Duclair played for the Roadrunners in 2016-17.

The ties will be for sale for $50, and fans can bid on the warmup sweaters at TucsonRoadrunners.com/BHM or on the DASH app.

They are also selling shirts from last season’s Enough Is Enough Campaign for $25 and ones signed by the Roadrunners for $50 to support the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

More Mayo

On Feb. 11, the Arizona Coyotes recalled defensemen Dysin Mayo and Victor Soderstrom. On Thursday, Mayo returned to Tucson.

Mayo, the all-time record holder for Roadrunners appearances, played in two games in his latest NHL stint after appearing in 13 earlier in the season. He has seven points in 24 games for Tucson.

Soderstrom has played in three NHL games this year after appearing in four in 2020-21 and 16 in 2021-22.

“Having a familiar face there obviously helps, and obviously I knew a lot of guys there from beforehand," Mayo said. "But it was a good travel day with him our first game.”

Kids weekend

The Roadrunners have billed Saturday’s game a Youth Night and Sunday’s as Kids Day.

On Saturday, the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a white Kachina Roadrunners jersey.

On Sunday, kids 12 and under will be admitted for free with a paying adult. Youths will also receive a kids workbook with hockey-themed puzzles, games and facts.

The Roadrunners then will host a postgame skate for all ages with a limited number of skates to use for free.