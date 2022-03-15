Michael Carcone poised to set Roadrunners record — if he ever returns from NHL stint

“(The NHL debut) was super special. I’ll never forget it. I’ll get to tell my kids, and I hope every guy in that room and this league gets to experience it,” he said. “There are surely no words for it, honestly. But I definitely want to keep going and get more games, and hopefully turn it into an NHL career.”

For Carcone, the two moments are intrinsically linked, too — right alongside his recall to Glendale this week.

Without his scoring pace this season, Carcone probably doesn’t get the first NHL look, and certainly wouldn’t have had the second. But it’s the development of the entirety of his game that’s led Coyotes and Roadrunners’ brass to see Carcone as more than a one-dimensional player.

“We always knew Michael could score. We knew he was an offensive threat,” Tucson coach Jay Varady said. “But for me, more importantly as a coach, I love his 200-foot game right now — his ability to play other teams’ top lines and continue to produce offensively.”

Carcone said that was the exact plan he made with Varady and the Roadrunners’ coaches this offseason.