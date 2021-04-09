Michael Carcone’s four goals not enough as Roadrunners lose to visiting San Diego

“You know, when you look back there are some things that we can definitely clean up, but we need some timely saves. That’s the nature of the beast in this game,” said Potvin, who pulled LaCouvee midway through the first in favor of Chris Nell, only to go back to LaCouvee in goal to start the second period. “Sometimes you’re going to give up on a detail here or there, and things happen.

“There’s 50-50 pucks we think we’re going to win, and sometimes we start fading back, they get the next possession and it ends up in the back of our net,” Potvin added. “So, there’s a point in time we’ve just got to get some timely saves to let us get the lead.”

Carcone, who came in with four goals on the season, doubled that total on Friday night alone. He followed up that early goal with three more – all in the third period – as Tucson fought to get back within striking distance. His four goals are a new Roadrunners’ franchise record for a single game, besting the previous record of three, which has happened eight times.

“That’s obviously nice when you get those bounces, and you have a night like that,” Carcone said of his third career AHL hat trick. “But it feels better when you get a win. Unfortunately, we gave up too many odd-man rushes and we let eight in the net.”