Michael Carcone’s second hat trick this month propels Roadrunners past Ontario Reign

Is it better to be lucky or good?

Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone was both Saturday night.

With his second hat trick this month, Carcone paced the Roadrunners (17-23-2-1) to a 6-5 win over the visiting Ontario Reign (28-10-3-3) in the opener of a two-game series in Tucson Arena.

“I think you need a little bit of both, right?” Carcone said. “You have to play well to do the right things, but at the same time, you need a little bit of puck luck. So I was fortunate enough tonight to get that puck luck.”

Carcone was plenty good in the opening period. His two goals helped Tucson to a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the third, it was a matter of Carcone putting himself in the right place at the right time to give Tucson a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

With the score tied 4-4, Carcone, followed an otherwise innocuous clearing of the puck deep into the Ontario zone. But Ontario goaltender Matthew Villalta misplayed it in his own crease, and Carcone was able to poke at it, jamming the puck into to the goal and giving Tucson a 5-4 advantage.