Michael Carcone sets team scoring record, scores game-winner as Tucson snaps 7-game losing streak

A crazy day for Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone ended on a high note.
On Friday Carcone returned to Tucson from Arizona Coyotes, set the Roadrunners’ single-season goals record and then scored the game-winner to snap Tucson’s seven game losing streak.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Carcone said. “I got here this morning from Tempe and it was nice to see some familiar faces, see the guys, get some smiles and some laughs and get to the game and thankfully score, so it was a pretty cool day.”
The Roadrunners (18-28-4-1) topped the San Jose Barracuda in a shootout after blowing a two-goal lead.
Carcone scored Tucson’s third goal 10:03 into the third, assisted by forward Travis Barron. Carcone’s 24th goal this season is a Roadrunner record. There are 17 games remaining in the regular season.
“It’s pretty cool, it was obviously in the back of my head and now we can just get it over with and we can move forward and I can put my focus more on this team and trying to get to the playoffs,” Carcone said.
Carcone also scored the winning goal in the shootout.
Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady said Carcone has been consistent on offense all season, something very hard to do in the AHL and that the record is an “unbelievable achievement based on the players who have been here in the past.”
Forward Jan Jenik also scored for Tucson in the shootout. Former Roadrunner and forward Lane Pederson missed his shootout shot after receiving the loudest boos of the night.
Tucson goalie Ivan Prosvetov said shootouts are about teamwork.
“I always trust my teammates and I’m so thankful to my teammates,” Prosvetov said. “You stay and watch and hope for the best of your teammates and they did a really good job, I’m really thankful for team.”
San Jose took the lead 27 seconds into the game on a power play goal by forward Joachim Blichfeld. It’s the second straight game the Roadrunners gave up a first minute goal.
However Tucson forward Hudson Fasching responded with the equalizer 29 seconds later, assisted by defensemen Matt Foley and Doyle Somerby. Fasching also scored Tucson’s second goal.
"I thought we were competitive throughout the course of the night,” Varady said. “I thought (forward) Boko (Imama) gave us a lot of energy tonight, Carcone being back in our lineup helped.”
Pederson responded to Carcone’s record-breaking goal about three minutes later. He was assisted by Nick Merkley, also a former Roadrunner.
Attendance was 5,111, Tucson’s most for a Friday game since October 2019.
“It’s huge,” Prosvetov said. “A crowd like tonight, they get you going so much.”
Tucson hosts San Jose (19-29-2-2) again on Saturday at 7 p.m. to close out the three-game series and the home stand. The Roadrunners are battling the Barracuda and San Diego Gulls for the division’s last playoff spot.
"It’s huge, it’s a four-point game," Cacone said. "We’re trying to get to the playoffs right now and we got San Jose in our way and San Diego, so those points are huge for us."
Slap shots
• On Saturday, the Roadrunners will host Hockey is for Everyone Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Dusty The Roadrunner poster.
• San Jose defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk made his AHL season debut on Friday night. Brinson Pasichnuk starred at ASU, becoming the first Sun Devil in their NCAA era to tally 100 points. Pasichnuk’s brother Steen is a right wing for San Jose, but was a scratch.