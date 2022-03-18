Michael Carcone sets team scoring record, scores game-winner as Tucson snaps 7-game losing streak

A crazy day for Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone ended on a high note.

On Friday Carcone returned to Tucson from Arizona Coyotes, set the Roadrunners’ single-season goals record and then scored the game-winner to snap Tucson’s seven game losing streak.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Carcone said. “I got here this morning from Tempe and it was nice to see some familiar faces, see the guys, get some smiles and some laughs and get to the game and thankfully score, so it was a pretty cool day.”

The Roadrunners (18-28-4-1) topped the San Jose Barracuda in a shootout after blowing a two-goal lead.

Carcone scored Tucson’s third goal 10:03 into the third, assisted by forward Travis Barron. Carcone’s 24th goal this season is a Roadrunner record. There are 17 games remaining in the regular season.

“It’s pretty cool, it was obviously in the back of my head and now we can just get it over with and we can move forward and I can put my focus more on this team and trying to get to the playoffs,” Carcone said.

Carcone also scored the winning goal in the shootout.