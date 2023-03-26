Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone picked a perfect moment to wrestle the American Hockey League’s scoring lead back into his grasp.

The Roadrunners’ game-tying goal by Carcone inside 90 seconds to play in regulation against the Colorado Eagles was only to be outdone by his game-winner 1:59 into overtime, giving the Roadrunners a 2-1 win Sunday, and a four-point, two-game sweep over the Eagles this weekend in Loveland, Colorado.

The Roadrunners nearly failed to capitalize on a gem of an outing from backup goaltender David Tendeck, who stopped the first 34 shots he faced in keeping Sunday’s matchup scoreless for the first 53-plus minutes. A Colorado goal by Mihail Maltsev broke the stalemate to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.

But approaching the final minute of regulation, the Roadrunners brought Tendeck to the bench to go on the 6-on-5 skating advantage. Carcone played a bit of keep away deep in the Colorado zone, before firing the equalizer that found its way past Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen.

The win was Tucson's first overtime victory in seven such outcomes this season. They came in 0-6 in games decided in the extra five-minute period, but the Roadrunners are 3-0 in shootouts when they push the game past the 65 minutes.

Tendeck ended up stopping 38 of 39 a day after fellow Tucson netminder Tyler Parks stopped 40 of 41 in Tucson’s blowout 7-1 win.

Seven different Roadrunners scored Saturday — that includes Steven Kampfer, Ronald Knot, Ryan McGregor, Adam Cracknell, Jan Jenik, Jean-Sebastien Dea and Curtis Douglas — while Parks stopped the final 37 shots he faced in after Colorado’s only goal, by Charles Hudon, came seven minutes in to the first period.