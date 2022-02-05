Michael Carcone's hat trick lifts Tucson Roadrunners to win in San Diego

Michael Carcone felt at home in San Diego for the second straight night, notching a hat trick as the Tucson Roadrunners beat the host Gulls 5-4 on Saturday.

Carcone, who scored twice in Friday's loss, had Tucson's first, second and fifth goals in the win Saturday. Cameron Hebig and Matias Maccelli also scored for the Roadrunners (14-19-2-1).

Tucson scored all its goals in the first 33 minutes of the game, and won despite being outshot 34-15.

San Diego's cut the lead to 5-4 with 2:22 left but could get no closer.

The game was Tucson's second out of six straight away from home. The Roadrunners now head to British Columbia to face Abbotsford on Monday and Wednesday.