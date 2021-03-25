Midway point of 2021 season came quick for Roadrunners, AHL

It’s well-chronicled that Bunting is the Roadrunners’ career leader in just about everything; that includes games played, goals, assists, points, penalties drawn, chirping at opponents – everything. What he’s never done yet prior to this, his fifth season in Tucson and sixth with the organization as a whole: lead the Roadrunners in scoring over a full season.

He’s doing it now. His 19 points in 16 games leads Tucson, and is currently fourth in the AHL. He’s also one of only three players league-wide – the others are AHL leading scorer Cooper Marody of the Bakersfield Condors and fellow Roadrunner Lane Pederson – to enter this weekend in the AHL’s top 10 in all three scoring categories – goals, assists and points.

The Good: Fast start, fans in the building.

The Roadrunners’ 4-0 to the season feels like eons ago, but without it, Tucson wouldn’t be flirting with .500 either.

And, Sunday’s 4-2 loss notwithstanding, the Roadrunners have also shown they can dominate their most established rival – the Gulls. A 4-1 win on the road and 6-2 win at home in the past two weeks show that Roadrunners do have enough in the tank to compete, if they can only be consistent.