Mike Carcone, Kevin Roy help Roadrunners past San Diego

Roy didn’t drop one in himself this weekend, but the left wing did manage a feat of his own: a combined seven assists over the two games, pushing him into a tie for second in league-wide in points with 26 in 23 games played.

Potvin has stressed time and again this season how much he wants to see complete 60-minute games

“Our guys have been playing some real good hockey and I think they put it together. They’ve been doing I’ve felt the same thing for a long time. Either we weren’t’ getting the goal support, or we weren’t at some point in time getting timely saves,” Potvin said. “I think tonight we got a blend of everything.”

Just as important as playing a consistent start-to-finish outing was for the Roadrunners, so was playing fast from the jump. Prior to Saturday, the Roadrunners had given up the first goal in four straight outings, with three of those coming in the game’s first 2 1/2 minutes. Tucson scored first Saturday, with Right winger Cameron Hebig potting his second of the season – his second in two nights – roughly eight minutes into the first. Defenseman Doyle Somerby and left winger Tyler Steenbergen earned the assists, giving Steenbergen four points in his last three games after just two through the team’s first 20.