Mike Carcone’s road to Tucson took some turns, but he’s every bit a real Roadrunner now

Carcone and Roadrunners coach Jay Varady, who returns this year after spending last season as an assistant on the Coyotes’ bench, did not interact much last season. But after watching Carcone in Coyotes camp, and in the Roadrunners’ follow-up in Tucson ahead of Friday’s opener, Varady knows what he has in his returning sharpshooter.

“It’s about finding players we know. We know how he’s going to come to the rink,” Varady said. “We know he has an offensive side to his game and, let’s be honest, it’s important to score goals — especially when we have a young lineup that’s developing offensively.”

Steve Potvin, who spent last season as Tucson’s head coach but will back up Varady as the Roadrunners’ associate head coach this season, said Carcone was every bit a Roadrunner last season — even though he was under contract with another organization. And, Potvin said, Carcone is every bit the type of player the Coyotes and Roadrunners wanted to have on board. Carcone’s 285 career AHL regular-season games ranks first among all Roadrunners. He's played in more Calder Cup playoff games — 18 over two postseason runs with Uitca and Toronto — than every other Roadrunners combined. Carcone lead this year's team in games played, goals (65), assists (73) and points (141) at the AHL level.