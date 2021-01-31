Monday's Roadrunners-Barracuda exhibition game called off after San Jose player tests positive for COVID-19

Monday's exhibition game between the Roadrunners and Barracuda at Tucson Arena has been canceled after one of San Jose's players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Barracuda are "postponing all team activities for the next several days," per American Hockey League policy. The team learned of the positive test midway through Saturday's exhibition game against the Silver Knights in Henderson, Nevada, and pulled players off the ice between the second and third periods. The game was canceled with Henderson holding a 1-0 lead.
It's unclear what Sunday's announcement means for the Roadrunners' season opener and beyond. The Roadrunners and Barracuda are scheduled to play Friday, Saturday and next Monday at Tucson Arena. In fact, six of the teams' first eight games will take place against each other in the Old Pueblo.
Tucson will continue to practice and prepare this week as usual.