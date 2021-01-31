 Skip to main content
Monday's Roadrunners-Barracuda exhibition game called off after San Jose player tests positive for COVID-19
Tucson Roadrunner center Lane Pederson, 18, celebrates with fans after scoring a goal during the Tucson Roadrunners 3-1 victory over the Iowa Wild at Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. Tucson, Ariz., on October 25th, 2019.

Monday's exhibition game between the Roadrunners and Barracuda at Tucson Arena has been canceled after one of San Jose's players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Barracuda are "postponing all team activities for the next several days," per American Hockey League policy. The team learned of the positive test midway through Saturday's exhibition game against the Silver Knights in Henderson, Nevada, and pulled players off the ice between the second and third periods. The game was canceled with Henderson holding a 1-0 lead.

It's unclear what Sunday's announcement means for the Roadrunners' season opener and beyond. The Roadrunners and Barracuda are scheduled to play Friday, Saturday and next Monday at Tucson Arena. In fact, six of the teams' first eight games will take place against each other in the Old Pueblo.

Tucson will continue to practice and prepare this week as usual.

