More than 1,800 games in, Roadrunners equipment manager 'one of the leaders of our team'

“It is definitely been a few games, that’s for sure,” Bechtol said. “You look back on it and you think, ‘Man, did that go fast.’

“I’ve always felt like one of the young guys,” he added. “Now I’m like, ‘wait, I’m the old guy,’”

Bechtol is one of four Roadrunners staffers who have been with the team since its first game in 2016. That includes president Bob Hoffman, video coach Brady Morgan and assistant equipment manager Ryan Andrus, effectively Robin to Bechtol’s Batman in the bowels of Tucson Arena.

“Eric’s really been such a great role model,” said Andrus, who started his gig at age 19. “That was really the first time I moved away from home. Eric really helped me not just in hockey with learning how to sew, learning how to work a locker room, dealing with the daily grind of pro hockey, but also away from the rink in learning how to become an adult.

“It was learning how to pay bills, learning how to manage life. He’s really been a great father figure.”

Bechtol is humbled by the idea that he could have that kind of impact. He calls himself a bit of a “proud dad” when talking about not only his own kids — Caden, Hannah and Gavin — but also the players who have made their way through the Tucson Arena locker room.