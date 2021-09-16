New Roadrunners GM John Ferguson: Phoenix and Tucson great places to work — and win

“Sometimes there’s some real gains from a fresh set of eyes and I’ll do that,” Ferguson said. “But I certainly won’t be stepping on any toes. I will come in and be a part of the club, and be a positive part of the club, and, frankly, be a good teammate to a group that’s already well established and a great group of professionals already in place.”

A player agent, lawyer and an NHL league office employee at various points in his early career, Ferguson brings more than three decades of professional hockey experience to Tucson. He led Providence to the best record in the AHL’s Eastern Conference in 2019-20 and a second straight division title in 2021.

Ferguson joins a Coyotes franchise that’s in full rebuild mode, having traded away known commodities for eight first-or second-round picks in the next NHL draft.

“There’s a huge challenge ahead of us, but an even greater opportunity for upside,” he said. “It’s very intriguing to me to … build it right from the ground floor. And that’s the intrigue. That’s the upside.”

How that affects Tucson will be a unique challenge in its own right.