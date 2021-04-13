Newcomer Kevin Roy could be first Roadrunner to lead team in goals, assists and points

As the Tucson Roadrunners approach the home stretch on their 2021 schedule, forward Kevin Roy is on pace to accomplish something no Roadrunner has done before: lead Tucson in goals, assists and points in the same season.

Roy leads his team outright in points (26) and assists (16), while sitting tied with linemate Michael Carcone at 10 goals.

Roy is the only AHL player in the top 10 in all three categories. At the close of Monday’s American Hockey League schedule, Roy’s 26 points were tied for third in the league, his 16 assists tied for fifth, and those 10 goals tied for seventh.

“(Roy) is such an elite player at this level. He can shoot; he can score; he can make plays in tight,” Carcone said of Roy. “He’s super-silky. He’s almost two steps ahead of the player in front of him on the ice.”

Roy is one of three players in the AHL to be leading his team in the categories. The Binghamton Devils’ Nolan Foote has team-highs of six goals, 10 assists and 16 points, and the Iowa Wild’s Gabriel Dumont leads the team with 23 points and 14 assists and is tied for the team lead with nine goals.