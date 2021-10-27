NHL call-ups force Roadrunners to shuffle roster early in season

“(The Coyotes) just got into injury trouble, so somebody was going to go up,” Varady said. “I think Barrett has been playing a really solid 200-foot game. You can look at the point production and say, ‘Oh, well he’s got one point in four games,’ or whatever it may be. But I think he’s doing a lot of things.

“He’s involved in the game in a positive manner in both ends of the ice and I think that’s important for him.”

Coyotes coach André Tourigny told Phoenix-area media that he’s “always liked Barrett.”

“He had a really good camp,” Tourigny said. “He was flying for us. He was one of our best players. And he got an injury. He didn’t practice, didn’t play in the last 10 days or maybe more — I don’t’ know exactly. So we had a tough decision to make. So we decided it would be good for him to go to Tucson and get his game shape, get his rhythm. We know eventually he would have his chance for us. That’s (this week). Having that said, I think Barrett can do a lot on the ice. He’s good defensively, can be good offensively, he’s physical.”

As for what happens now in Tucson, Varady reiterated that roster stability is rarely a given at the AHL level.

“We’re not surprised by this situation. This is what happens here,” he said.